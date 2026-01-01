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Recent Arrival! 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Symphony Silver 2.0L Turbocharged 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD<br><br>AWD, Black Leather.<br><br><br>Odometer is 16539 kilometers below market average!

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

84,531 KM

Details Description

$20,991

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate

Watch This Vehicle
14075472

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Contact Seller

$20,991

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
84,531KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NMS5CAA6KH044042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TH62623A
  • Mileage 84,531 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Symphony Silver 2.0L Turbocharged 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD

AWD, Black Leather.


Odometer is 16539 kilometers below market average!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-538-XXXX

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604-538-7022

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$20,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe