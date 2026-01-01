$20,991+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
Ultimate
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
Ultimate
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$20,991
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
84,531KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NMS5CAA6KH044042
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TH62623A
- Mileage 84,531 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Symphony Silver 2.0L Turbocharged 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD
AWD, Black Leather.
Odometer is 16539 kilometers below market average!
AWD, Black Leather.
Odometer is 16539 kilometers below market average!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate 84,531 KM $20,991 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE 43,200 KM $34,537 + tax & lic
2019 MINI Cooper S Clubman 88,623 KM $20,991 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Murray Hyundai White Rock
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-538-XXXX(click to show)
$20,991
+ taxes & licensing>
Murray Hyundai White Rock
604-538-7022
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe