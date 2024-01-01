Menu
Recent Arrival! 2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred Black 2.0L I4 DGI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 161hp 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD<br><br>AWD.<br><br><br>Reviews:<br> * Most owners say this era of Tucson attracted their attention with unique exterior styling, and sealed the deal with a great balance of comfortable ride quality and sporty, spirited driving dynamics. Bang-for-the-buck was highly rated as well. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2019 Hyundai Tucson

59,899 KM

Details Description

$24,000

+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

$24,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
59,899KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J3CA44KU953574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # KE45201A
  • Mileage 59,899 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred Black 2.0L I4 DGI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 161hp 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD

AWD.


Reviews:
* Most owners say this era of Tucson attracted their attention with unique exterior styling, and sealed the deal with a great balance of comfortable ride quality and sporty, spirited driving dynamics. Bang-for-the-buck was highly rated as well. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

$24,000

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

2019 Hyundai Tucson