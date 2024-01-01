$24,000+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred
2019 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$24,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
59,899KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J3CA44KU953574
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # KE45201A
- Mileage 59,899 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred Black 2.0L I4 DGI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 161hp 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD
2019 Hyundai Tucson