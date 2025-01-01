$19,991+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Tucson
Essential
2019 Hyundai Tucson
Essential
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$19,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
113,447KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J2CA44KU903969
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # SY57161A
- Mileage 113,447 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Hyundai Tucson Essential Coliseum Gray 2.0L I4 DGI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 161hp 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD
AWD.
Reviews:
* Most owners say this era of Tucson attracted their attention with unique exterior styling, and sealed the deal with a great balance of comfortable ride quality and sporty, spirited driving dynamics. Bang-for-the-buck was highly rated as well. Source: autoTRADER.ca
AWD.
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
2019 Hyundai Tucson