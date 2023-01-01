$30,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,988
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Volkswagen
778-736-0334
2019 Hyundai Tucson
2019 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred
Location
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8
778-736-0334
$30,988
+ taxes & licensing
54,888KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9613084
- Stock #: VW1645
- VIN: KM8J3CA47KU976475
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 54,888 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From White Rock Volkswagen
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8