2019 Hyundai Tucson

63,418 KM

$28,888

+ tax & licensing
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

LOCAL, ACCIDENT FREE, Preferred AWD

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

63,418KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9760066
  • VIN: KM8J3CA44KU036375

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,418 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, accident free, AWD, 2.0L 4 cyl, 6 spd auto, remote entry, heated front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, bluetooth, backup camera, blind spot monitoring, cross traffic alert, lane depart warning, lane keeping assist, Apple & Android carplay, 17" aluminum wheels and much more.  

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Buy From Home Available

Local Delivery

Email Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

