2019 Jeep Cherokee

51,415 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2019 Jeep Cherokee

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Limited - Sunroof - Luxury Group

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Limited - Sunroof - Luxury Group

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

51,415KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10404594
  Stock #: 22260
  VIN: 1C4PJMDNXKD344942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22260
  • Mileage 51,415 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Jeep Cherokee is an affordable mid-size SUV that's equal parts capable, stylish, and very comfortable. This 2019 Jeep Cherokee is for sale today.

When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with this Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, this Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Redesigned for 2019, this Jeep has a refined new look without sacrificing its rugged presence. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 51,415 kms. It's velvet red pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Cherokee's trim level is Limited. Luxury features combine with rugged styling in this Jeep Cherokee Limited with power Nappa leather seats which are heated in front, a heated steering wheel, Uconnect 8.4 with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a universal garage door opener, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, remote start, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, 2.0l I4 Dohc Di Turbo Engine W/ Ess, Luxury Group, Leather Seats, Technology Group, 9 Speaker System With Subwoofer, Trailer Tow Group.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Convenience

Trailer Tow Group

Additional Features

Technology Group
Luxury Group
9 Speaker System With Subwoofer
2.0L I4 DOHC DI Turbo Engine w/ ESS

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-9156

