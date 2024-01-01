$25,898+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Cherokee
Limited - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
2019 Jeep Cherokee
Limited - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$25,898
+ taxes & licensing
Used
108,456KM
VIN 1C4PJMDX2KD120632
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Met Clear Coat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 108,456 KM
Vehicle Description
Aiming to be more than another run-of-the-mill crossover, this 2019 Cherokee brings a measure of ruggedness to the party in the way that only a Jeep can, says Car and Driver. This 2019 Jeep Cherokee is for sale today.
When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with this Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, this Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Redesigned for 2019, this Jeep has a refined new look without sacrificing its rugged presence. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 108,456 kms. It's granite crystal met clear coat in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Cherokee's trim level is Limited. Luxury features combine with rugged styling in this Jeep Cherokee Limited with power Nappa leather seats which are heated in front, a heated steering wheel, Uconnect 8.4 with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a universal garage door opener, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, remote start, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seats, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Power Options
Power Seats
Convenience
Proximity Key
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
2019 Jeep Cherokee