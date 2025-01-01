$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Cherokee
North
2019 Jeep Cherokee
North
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
Used
116,591KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMCB1KD277932
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 116,591 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
