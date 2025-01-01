Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Jeep Cherokee

116,591 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Jeep Cherokee

North

Watch This Vehicle
12380139

2019 Jeep Cherokee

North

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

  1. 12380139
  2. 12380139
  3. 12380139
  4. 12380139
  5. 12380139
  6. 12380139
  7. 12380139
  8. 12380139
  9. 12380139
  10. 12380139
  11. 12380139
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
116,591KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMCB1KD277932

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 116,591 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From White Rock Dodge

Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GX for sale in Surrey, BC
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GX 211,270 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Dodge Hornet PHEV R/T for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Dodge Hornet PHEV R/T 600 KM $63,600 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 SLT for sale in Surrey, BC
2017 RAM 1500 SLT 182,418 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email White Rock Dodge

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-9156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Cherokee