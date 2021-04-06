2019 Jeep Cherokee

This low mileage SUV has just 20,989 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. Get comfortable in this Jeep Cherokee Sport with the six-way driver seat, which enables you to find the perfect position for long drives. Remote keyless entry provides easy access. Other features on this model include power windows and doors, cruise control with steering wheel controls, air conditioning and Uconnect with Bluetooth.
Vehicle Features
Compass
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Oil Cooler
Normal Duty Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Rear child safety locks
Air filtration
160 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Black door handles
Driver foot rest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Black rear bumper
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Parkview Back-Up Camera
3.734 Axle Ratio
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Front And Rear Map Lights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Black Side Windows Trim
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection