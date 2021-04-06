2019 Jeep Cherokee

$26,885 + taxes & licensing 2 0 , 9 8 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 6860103

6860103 Stock #: LC0698A

LC0698A VIN: 1C4PJLAB8KD185410

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 20,989 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Compass 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Suspension Normal Duty Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Safety Rear child safety locks Comfort Air filtration Additional Features 160 Amp Alternator Front-wheel drive Black door handles Driver foot rest Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Black rear bumper Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Parkview Back-Up Camera 3.734 Axle Ratio 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Front And Rear Map Lights Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Black Side Windows Trim 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert Seats w/Cloth Back Material 700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat Spare Tire Mobility Kit Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Engine Stop-Start System GPS Antenna Input Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 59.8 L Fuel Tank 1000# Maximum Payload Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents GVWR: 2,290 kgs (5,050 lbs) Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control Tires: 225/60R17 BSW All Season Urethane Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance

