2019 Jeep Cherokee

20,989 KM

Details

$26,885

+ tax & licensing
Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

Contact Seller
Sport Backup Camera/ Accident Free/ One Owner

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

20,989KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6860103
  • Stock #: LC0698A
  • VIN: 1C4PJLAB8KD185410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,989 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally Driven/ One Owner/ No Accidents


This low mileage SUV has just 20,989 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Get comfortable in this Jeep Cherokee Sport with the six-way driver seat, which enables you to find the perfect position for long drives. Remote keyless entry provides easy access. Other features on this model include power windows and doors, cruise control with steering wheel controls, air conditioning and Uconnect with Bluetooth.


Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 2500 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!

PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991

See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o

Vehicle Features

Compass
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Oil Cooler
Normal Duty Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Rear child safety locks
Air filtration
160 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Black door handles
Driver foot rest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Black rear bumper
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Parkview Back-Up Camera
3.734 Axle Ratio
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Front And Rear Map Lights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Black Side Windows Trim
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Engine Stop-Start System
GPS Antenna Input
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
59.8 L Fuel Tank
1000# Maximum Payload
Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
GVWR: 2,290 kgs (5,050 lbs)
Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control
Tires: 225/60R17 BSW All Season
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

