2019 Jeep Cherokee

$40,997 + taxes & licensing 3 6 , 2 6 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9268303

9268303 Stock #: M875244A

M875244A VIN: 1C4PJMBN0KD486834

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 36,266 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Leather Seats Cooled Seats Mechanical Four-Wheel Drive Hill Descent Control Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Stainless steel exhaust Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Auxiliary transmission oil cooler Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler 700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.517 Axle Ratio Engine Stop-Start System Jeep Active Drive II Off-Road Suspension 59.8 L Fuel Tank 1000# Maximum Payload GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs) Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 5 Skid Plates Interior Compass remote start Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat GPS Antenna Input Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats 8.4" Touchscreen Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Leather Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Exterior Aluminum Wheels DEEP TINTED GLASS Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket Tires: P245/65R17 OWL AT Steel spare wheel Bright dual exhaust tips Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Roof Rack Rails Only Black Side Windows Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround USB Mobile Projection Accent-Colour Exterior Mirrors Paint w/Decal Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Rear View Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Android Auto Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control Additional Features UConnect TOUCHSCREEN Hands-Free Liftgate Red Interior Stitching Unique Black Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.