$25,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,800
+ taxes & licensing
Highway Auto Sales
604-727-9298
2019 Jeep Cherokee
2019 Jeep Cherokee
TRAILHAWK ELITE 4X4
Location
Highway Auto Sales
16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9
604-727-9298
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$25,800
+ taxes & licensing
47,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9387685
- Stock #: 4162
- VIN: 1C4PJMBX3KD224162
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 47,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Highway Auto Sales
Highway Auto Sales
Highway Auto Sales
16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9