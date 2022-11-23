Menu
2019 Jeep Cherokee

47,000 KM

Details Features

$25,800

+ tax & licensing
Highway Auto Sales

604-727-9298

TRAILHAWK ELITE 4X4

2019 Jeep Cherokee

TRAILHAWK ELITE 4X4

Location

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$25,800

+ taxes & licensing

47,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9387685
  • Stock #: 4162
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX3KD224162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 47,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

