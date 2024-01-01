$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited X - Navigation
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
Used
64,189KM
VIN 1C4RJFBT0KC788262
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,189 KM
Thanks to its famous off-road grit, the 2019 Grand Cherokee's expertise doesn't begin and end in the concrete jungle like many of its rivals, writes Car and Driver This 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee is for sale today.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and for a very good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. This gorgeous Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 64,189 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 360HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Limited X. The Grand Cherokee Limited X is a step above the competition that offers a long list of amazing features, including Jeeps new UConnect 4 with built-in navigation, leather heated front seats, a heated leather steering wheel, remote engine start and security system. You'll also get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, blind spot detection with rear parking sensors, a proximity key for push button start and larger aluminum wheels. On top of that, you'll also receive a power lift gate, a 60/40 split rear seat, dual zone climate control plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Power Liftgate, Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Apple Carplay.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Apple CarPlay
Power Liftgate
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
