2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Summit - Plush Luxury
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Summit - Plush Luxury
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
76,550KM
VIN 1C4RJFJG8KC634743
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,550 KM
Vehicle Description
According to Edmunds.com, the well-trimmed cabin of the Jeep Grand Cherokee provides comfy seating, and can easily masters both off-road trails and daily commutes alike. This 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee is for sale today.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and for a very good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. This gorgeous Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 76,550 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Summit. If you're wanting all of the bells and whistles, then the 2019 Grand Cherokee Summit is the SUV for you. Featuring the best of the best, this incredible vehicle comes with an ultra premium harmon kardon audio system, Natura Plus leather seats that are heated and cooled, a power sunroof and Jeeps all new 8.4 inch UConnect 4 multimedia system. This amazing SUV also comes with all of the safety features such as lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection and forward collision mitigation. Additional features include stylish aluminum wheels, a rear view camera, power liftgate, voice activated dual zone climate control, 4G WiFi, a heated steering wheel, plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Plush Luxury, Active Driver Assistance, Navigation, Sunroof, Harmon Kardon Audio, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Seating
Cooled Seats
Additional Features
Harmon Kardon Audio
UConnect
WIFI
Active Driver Assistance
Plush Luxury
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee