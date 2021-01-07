Menu
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

8,182 KM

Details Description Features

$77,885

+ tax & licensing
Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

Contact Seller
SRT Low KM/ One Owner/ Accident Free/ Tow Group

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

Contact Seller

8,182KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6606956
  • Stock #: LC0675
  • VIN: 1C4RJFDJ3KC774688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 8,182 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded w Options/ NO Accidents/ One Owner/ Very Low KM



This low mileage SUV has just 8,182 kms. It's green in colour. It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.
This ultra capable Grand Cherokee SRT is undoubtedly at the pinnacle of it's craft. One look at this beast and you'll understand why it's caught the automotive community by storm. Features include a high performance suspension system with adaptive ride control, aggressive alumium wheels and tires, heated and cooled Nappa leather and suede seats, a huge 8.4 inch colour touch screen with navigation and a power sunroof. You'll also get a power liftgate for added connivence, adaptive cruise control with lane departure warning and parking sensors, voice activated dual zone climate control, 4G WiFi, SiriusXM plus so much more.


Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 2500 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!

PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991

See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o

Vehicle Features

Compass
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Oil Cooler
High Performance Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Air filtration
PERIMETER ALARM
graphic equalizer
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Permanent locking hubs
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Premium Shock Absorbers
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Laminated Glass
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Restricted Driving Mode
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Tracker System
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
3.70 Rear Axle Ratio
506w Regular Amplifier
700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 2,948 kgs (6,500 lbs)
HD 220 Amp Alternator
Rocker Panel Extensions and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Leather Door Trim Insert
Engine: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 w/Fuelsaver MDS
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Smart Device Integration
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Streaming Audio
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Automated Parking Sensors
93.1 L Fuel Tank
1350# Maximum Payload
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Simulated Suede/Leather Rear Seat
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Heated Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert, Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Cross Path detection
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Blind-Spot Monitoring Blind Spot

