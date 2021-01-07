2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Loaded w Options/ NO Accidents/ One Owner/ Very Low KM
This low mileage SUV has just 8,182 kms. It's green in colour. It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. This ultra capable Grand Cherokee SRT is undoubtedly at the pinnacle of it's craft. One look at this beast and you'll understand why it's caught the automotive community by storm. Features include a high performance suspension system with adaptive ride control, aggressive alumium wheels and tires, heated and cooled Nappa leather and suede seats, a huge 8.4 inch colour touch screen with navigation and a power sunroof. You'll also get a power liftgate for added connivence, adaptive cruise control with lane departure warning and parking sensors, voice activated dual zone climate control, 4G WiFi, SiriusXM plus so much more.
Vehicle Features
Compass
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Oil Cooler
High Performance Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Air filtration
PERIMETER ALARM
graphic equalizer
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Permanent locking hubs
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Premium Shock Absorbers
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination