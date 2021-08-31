Menu
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

71,511 KM

Details Description Features

$42,998

+ tax & licensing
$42,998

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo E Backup/ Bluetooth/ Low KM

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo E Backup/ Bluetooth/ Low KM

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

$42,998

+ taxes & licensing

71,511KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7801164
  • Stock #: LC1016
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG9KC726220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,511 KM

Vehicle Description

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Proximity Key, Touch Screen, Blind Spot Monitor, Climate Control

If you want a midsize SUV that does a little of everything, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is a perfect candidate. This 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee is for sale today.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and for a very good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. This gorgeous Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 71,511 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 293HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Laredo E. This Grand Cherokee Laredo E comes with stylish aluminum wheels, Jeeps upgrades Uconnect 4 with a 7 inch touch screen display, Bluetooth streaming audio, Apple CarPlay and Andriod Auto, Parkview rear view camera, blind spot monitor with rear parking sensors, dual zone climate control and a proximity key with push button start. You will also get cruise control with audio functions on the steering wheel, a power driver seat, SiriusXM, deep tinted rear glass and so much more.


Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!

PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991

See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o

Vehicle Features

Compass
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
GPS Antenna Input
Streaming Audio
Normal Duty Suspension
graphic equalizer
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
GVWR: 2,948 kgs (6,500 lbs)
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Parksense Rear Parking Sensors
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
93.1 L Fuel Tank
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Integrated Centre Stack Radio
and Rear Cross Path detection
1370# Maximum Payload
Blind-Spot Monitoring Blind Spot
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

