2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$42,998 + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 5 1 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7801164

7801164 Stock #: LC1016

LC1016 VIN: 1C4RJFAG9KC726220

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 71,511 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 3 12V DC Power Outlets Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Tracker System Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Mechanical Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front GPS Antenna Input Streaming Audio Suspension Normal Duty Suspension Additional Features graphic equalizer 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents HVAC -inc: Console Ducts Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared GVWR: 2,948 kgs (6,500 lbs) 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat Illuminated Front Cupholder Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Parksense Rear Parking Sensors 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 93.1 L Fuel Tank Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Integrated Centre Stack Radio and Rear Cross Path detection 1370# Maximum Payload Blind-Spot Monitoring Blind Spot Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.