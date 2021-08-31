Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Proximity Key, Touch Screen, Blind Spot Monitor, Climate Control
If you want a midsize SUV that does a little of everything, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is a perfect candidate. This 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee is for sale today.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and for a very good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. This gorgeous Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 71,511 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 293HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Laredo E. This Grand Cherokee Laredo E comes with stylish aluminum wheels, Jeeps upgrades Uconnect 4 with a 7 inch touch screen display, Bluetooth streaming audio, Apple CarPlay and Andriod Auto, Parkview rear view camera, blind spot monitor with rear parking sensors, dual zone climate control and a proximity key with push button start. You will also get cruise control with audio functions on the steering wheel, a power driver seat, SiriusXM, deep tinted rear glass and so much more.
Vehicle Features
Compass
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent