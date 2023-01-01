2019 Jeep Wrangler

$62,051 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 , 2 9 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10428378

10428378 Stock #: 22280

22280 VIN: 1C4HJXFG3KW594970

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 16,299 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Interior Remote Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features UConnect SiriusXM Dana Axles Rock-Trac Transfer Case Off Road Ready

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.