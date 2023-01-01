$62,051+ tax & licensing
$62,051
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Rubicon - Off Road Ready
Location
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
16,299KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10428378
- Stock #: 22280
- VIN: 1C4HJXFG3KW594970
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 16,299 KM
Vehicle Description
This Wrangler Unlimited is by no means less capable for having 4 doors. It's just able to carry more people and gear. Whether your family's next adventure is across a mountain pass, through a muddy trail, or just down the highway to Grandma's, this Wrangler Unlimited has you covered. This low mileage SUV has just 16,299 kms. It's granite in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Wrangler Unlimited's trim level is Rubicon. This 4 door Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited gets a special Rubicon hood decal to mark you out, plus skid plates, tool kit, two front tow hooks and one rear, Dana axles, Rock-Trac two speed transfer case, shift on the fly 4x4 system, performance suspension, fog lights, automatic headlamps, and aluminum wheels to take on the trail. For the drive to the trail head you get heated power side mirrors, 7 inch customizable instrument display, rear view camera, illuminated cup holders, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, remote keyless entry, power windows, 115 volt power outlet, and automatic climate control for comfort, plus Uconnect 4 with 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, 4 USBs and and aux jack, ambient interior LED lighting, and 8 speakers to keep you connected on the way. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off Road Ready, Dana Axles, Rock-trac Transfer Case, Uconnect, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
UConnect
SiriusXM
Dana Axles
Rock-Trac Transfer Case
Off Road Ready
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2