Price does not include $899 documentation, $599 used car finance placement fee and taxes. D#30394 Call 1-877-868-1775! Financing available OAC.

2019 Jeep Wrangler

116,189 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
12089302

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-375-5854

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
116,189KM
VIN 1C4HJXEG1KW574881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19Y3895
  • Mileage 116,189 KM

Vehicle Description

Price does not include $899 documentation, $599 used car finance placement fee and taxes. D#30394 Call 1-877-868-1775! Financing available OAC.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
remote start

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Chrysler Jeep Dodge Surrey

15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

1-888-375-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-375-5854

Alternate Numbers
1-888-891-6956
