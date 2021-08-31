Menu
2019 Jeep Wrangler

24,986 KM

Details Description Features

$68,885

+ tax & licensing
Langley Chrysler

2019 Jeep Wrangler

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon - Leather Seats

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon - Leather Seats

Location

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

24,986KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7681375
  • Stock #: M598686A
  • VIN: 1C4HJXFG3KW602677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Clear Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M598686A
  • Mileage 24,986 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Sky One-Touch Power Top, Safety Group, LED Lighting Group, 17 inch Aluminum Wheels!

With the iconic Wrangler name, 60 years of off roading heritage, and 4 doors to fit the whole crew, this Wrangler Unlimited is all your family needs. This 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is for sale today.

This Wrangler Unlimited is by no means less capable for having 4 doors. It's just able to carry more people and gear. Whether your family's next adventure is across a mountain pass, through a muddy trail, or just down the highway to Grandma's, this Wrangler Unlimited has you covered. This low mileage SUV has just 24,986 kms. It's black clear coat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Wrangler Unlimited's trim level is Rubicon. This 4 door Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited gets a special Rubicon hood decal to mark you out, plus skid plates, tool kit, two front tow hooks and one rear, Dana axles, Rock-Trac two speed transfer case, shift on the fly 4x4 system, performance suspension, fog lights, automatic headlamps, and aluminum wheels to take on the trail. For the drive to the trail head you get heated power side mirrors, 7 inch customizable instrument display, rear view camera, illuminated cup holders, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, remote keyless entry, power windows, 115 volt power outlet, and automatic climate control for comfort, plus Uconnect 4 with 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, 4 USBs and and aux jack, ambient interior LED lighting, and 8 speakers to keep you connected on the way.


Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!

PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991

See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Smart Device Integration
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
HD shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Off-Road Suspension
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Trailer Tow
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
Removable Rear Window
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Safety Group
4.10 Rear Axle Ratio
8 speakers
17 inch Aluminum Wheels
Remote proximity keyless entry
220 Amp Alternator
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
Manual Transfer Case
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Clearcoat Paint w/Badging
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
LED Lighting Group
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
892# Maximum Payload
Front Active w/Driver Control Anti-Roll Bar and Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Sky One-Touch Power Top
81.4 L Fuel Tank
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Magnesium Panels
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control
5 Skid Plates
Body-colour grille w/coloured accents
GVWR: 2,630 kgs (5,800 lbs)
Black Wheel Well Trim and Black Fender Flares
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Body Colored Fender Flares
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet

