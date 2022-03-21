Menu
2019 Jeep Wrangler

81,141 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2019 Jeep Wrangler

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara - Heated Seats

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara - Heated Seats

Location

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

81,141KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8973307
  • Stock #: N268639A
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEG1KW608849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour STING-GRAY CLEAR COAT
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,141 KM

Vehicle Description

This Wrangler Unlimited is as comfortable on the road as it is competent off the road. This 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is for sale today.

This Wrangler Unlimited is by no means less capable for having 4 doors. It's just able to carry more people and gear. Whether your family's next adventure is across a mountain pass, through a muddy trail, or just down the highway to Grandma's, this Wrangler Unlimited has you covered. This SUV has 81,141 kms. It's sting-gray clear coat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Wrangler Unlimited's trim level is Sahara. This Unlimited Sahara Wrangler has a lot more goodies over the base Sport model. To make sure you and your passengers stay connected and entertained, you will get the Uconnect 4 with 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, 4 USBs and and aux jack, 8 speakers, and ambient interior LED lighting. Skid plates, a tool kit, two front tow hooks and one rear, Dana axles, shift on the fly 4x4 system, heavy duty suspension, fog lights, automatic headlamps, aluminum wheels, and tubular side steps help you rule the trail, while a rear view camera, illuminated cup holders, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, remote keyless entry, power windows, 115 volt power outlet, automatic climate control, and heated power side mirrors help you stay comfortable on the road. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Led Lighting Group, Premium Audio, Trailer Tow, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Trailer Tow
Premium Audio
Remote proximity keyless entry
LED Lighting Group

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

