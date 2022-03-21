$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2019 Jeep Wrangler
2019 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara - Heated Seats
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
81,141KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8973307
- Stock #: N268639A
- VIN: 1C4HJXEG1KW608849
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour STING-GRAY CLEAR COAT
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N268639A
- Mileage 81,141 KM
Vehicle Description
This Wrangler Unlimited is by no means less capable for having 4 doors. It's just able to carry more people and gear. Whether your family's next adventure is across a mountain pass, through a muddy trail, or just down the highway to Grandma's, this Wrangler Unlimited has you covered. This SUV has 81,141 kms. It's sting-gray clear coat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Wrangler Unlimited's trim level is Sahara. This Unlimited Sahara Wrangler has a lot more goodies over the base Sport model. To make sure you and your passengers stay connected and entertained, you will get the Uconnect 4 with 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, 4 USBs and and aux jack, 8 speakers, and ambient interior LED lighting. Skid plates, a tool kit, two front tow hooks and one rear, Dana axles, shift on the fly 4x4 system, heavy duty suspension, fog lights, automatic headlamps, aluminum wheels, and tubular side steps help you rule the trail, while a rear view camera, illuminated cup holders, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, remote keyless entry, power windows, 115 volt power outlet, automatic climate control, and heated power side mirrors help you stay comfortable on the road. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Led Lighting Group, Premium Audio, Trailer Tow, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Trailer Tow
Premium Audio
Remote proximity keyless entry
LED Lighting Group
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2