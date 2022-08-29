2019 Jeep Wrangler

Listing ID: 9118555

9118555 Stock #: N128143A

N128143A VIN: 1C4HJXDG6KW644571

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # N128143A

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Interior Remote Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features 4x4 Trail Rated UConnect

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.