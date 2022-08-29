$CALL+ tax & licensing
White Rock Dodge
2019 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sport - Uconnect
Location
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
87,123KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9151108
- Stock #: N368443A
- VIN: 1C4HJXDG9KW671585
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,123 KM
Vehicle Description
This Wrangler Unlimited is by no means less capable for having 4 doors. It's just able to carry more people and gear. Whether your family's next adventure is across a mountain pass, through a muddy trail, or just down the highway to Grandma's, this Wrangler Unlimited has you covered. This SUV has 87,123 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Wrangler Unlimited's trim level is Sport. This 4 door Wrangler Unlimited Sport has a lot of modern features. It comes with a rear view camera, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, remote keyless entry, power windows, heated power side mirrors, Uconnect 3 with 5 inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, USB and aux jacks, and 8 speakers makes this Wrangler worthy of daily driving. Factory skid plates, a unique tool kit, two front tow hooks, Dana axles, shift on the fly 4x4 system, fog lights, automatic headlamps, and aluminum wheels make sure you manage any road you come across. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Uconnect, Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Remote Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Rear View Camera
4x4
Trail Rated
UConnect
