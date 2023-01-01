Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Kia Forte

73,315 KM

Details Description Features

$24,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,987

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Forte

2019 Kia Forte

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Forte

Location

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

  1. 10403718
  2. 10403718
  3. 10403718
  4. 10403718
  5. 10403718
  6. 10403718
  7. 10403718
  8. 10403718
  9. 10403718
  10. 10403718
  11. 10403718
  12. 10403718
  13. 10403718
  14. 10403718
  15. 10403718
  16. 10403718
  17. 10403718
  18. 10403718
Contact Seller
Sale

$24,987

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
73,315KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10403718
  • Stock #: PO03897
  • VIN: 3KPF54AD7KE129318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,315 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Kia Forte EX model comes nicely equipped with HEATED FRONT SEATS, LEATHER/HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACK-UP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY & GOOGLE ANDROID AUTO, wireless phone charger, Bluetooth, a/c, cruise control, Blind-Spot Monitoring System and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, LED headlights, automatic headlamps, LED positioning lights, body-coloured side view mirrors with signal repeaters, chrome window trim, chrome exhaust tip, 16-inch machine finish alloy wheels and even more great features.Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership today in this safety inspected Forte with NO EXTRA DEALER FEES from Go Dodge Surrey.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cloth Seat Trim
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
BLACK
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
SNOW WHITE PEARL
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Aurora Black
HYPER BLUE METALLIC
GRAVITY GREY METALLIC
ULTRA SILVER METALLIC
RADIANT RED METALLIC
URBAN GREY METALLIC
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Go Dodge Surrey

2021 BMW 3 Series
14,440 KM
$51,999 + tax & lic
2018 Tesla Model 3
73,700 KM
$47,382 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 74,975 KM
$30,987 + tax & lic

Email Go Dodge Surrey

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Go Dodge Surrey

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3023

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory