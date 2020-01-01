Certified, Low Mileage!



This Kia Niro is the travel friendly Crossover that is spacious and quiet inside, comfortable for four adults, and reserved but very capable on the outside. This 2019 Kia Niro is for sale today in Surrey.



The Niro has easily become one of the most efficient, well designed, passenger friendly crossover SUV's on the market. Both the interior and exterior are styled with a minimalist approach, thus signifying the calm and comfortable nature of the vehicle, allowing for hours of comfortable uninterrupted highway cruising.This low mileage SUV has just 8573 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 139HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It has a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Niro's trim level is L. This Kia Niro has a great list of standard features for the price. The interior feels modern and refined with heated front seats and steering wheel, remote keyless entry, leather wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, dual zone automatic climate control, and rearview camera. If that feels like too little, the infotainment system enhances your experience with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, aux and USB inputs with a 7 inch display. Other features include fog lamps, alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, and heated side mirrors.





