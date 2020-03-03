19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
On Sale! Save $741 on this one, we've marked it down from $26998. This 2019 Kia Niro adopts a class leading design restraint, as one of the classiest and most elegant Crossover SUV within the segment. This 2019 Kia Niro is fresh on our lot in Surrey.
The Niro has easily become one of the most efficient, well designed, passenger friendly crossover SUV's on the market. Both the interior and exterior are styled with a minimalist approach, thus signifying the calm and comfortable nature of the vehicle, allowing for hours of comfortable, uninterrupted highway cruising.This SUV has 20,775 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 139HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Niro's trim level is EX. This EX Niro adds a lot of great features that are sure to enhance your experience with leather seating accents, wireless charging, smart key with push button start, rear parking sensors, under floor storage, and power folding side mirrors with turn signals. Other interior features include heated front seats and steering wheel, leather wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, dual zone automatic climate control, and rearview camera. If that feels like too little, the infotainment system enhances your experience with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, aux and USB inputs with a 7 inch display. Other features include fog lamps, alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, and heated side mirrors.
Balance of the Factory Warranty. Book your Test Drive TODAY! Our vehicles come with a 3-month power train warranty and a comprehensive vehicle inspection so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available! See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
Come by and check out our fleet of 150+ used cars and trucks and 350+ new cars and trucks for sale in Surrey. o~o
