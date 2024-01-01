Menu
Account
Sign In
ACCIDENT FREE!! LOCAL CAR!! Options include: Apple carplay, Android Auto, Heated seats, Alloy wheels, Back up camera, and much more. This used 2019 Kia Sorento is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Sorento is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084. Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, $599 finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#10977

2019 Kia Sorento

120,362 KM

Details Description Features

$19,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Kia Sorento

LX AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Sorento

LX AWD

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

  1. 11122621
  2. 11122621
  3. 11122621
Contact Seller

$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
120,362KM
Used
VIN 5XYPGDA32KG468450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6045
  • Mileage 120,362 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE!! LOCAL CAR!! Options include: Apple carplay, Android Auto, Heated seats, Alloy wheels, Back up camera, and much more. This used 2019 Kia Sorento is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Sorento is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084. Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, $599 finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#10977

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Adjustable Pedals
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder

Security

Anti-Theft

Additional Features

All Equipped
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Fully loaded
Cloth Interior
Heads-Up Display
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2014 Toyota Corolla 4-door Sedan LE CVTi-S for sale in Surrey, BC
2014 Toyota Corolla 4-door Sedan LE CVTi-S 154,500 KM $15,989 + tax & lic
Used 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 / Low Mileage / Local Car / No Accidents for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2015 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 / Low Mileage / Local Car / No Accidents 27,232 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Corolla 4-door Sedan LE CVT for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 Toyota Corolla 4-door Sedan LE CVT 38,000 KM $26,989 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

1-866-768-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-768-6885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Sorento