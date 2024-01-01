Menu
Recent Arrival! 2019 Kia Sorento SX White 3.3L DOHC 8-Speed Automatic AWD<br><br>AWD.<br><br><br>Certified. Kia Details:<br><br> * 149-point inspection<br> * $500 Grad Program, $750 Mobility Assistance, First Time Vehicle Buyer Program, $500 Military Benefit, 1% Loyalty rate reduction. Mechanical Breakdown Protection Warranty up to 5 years after your manufacturers warranty expires<br> * We offer competitive special automotive financing rates for credit challenged customers in Canada with rates as low as 4.09% on select models<br> * Kia Canadaâs CPO Program includes an optional extended Mechanical Breakdown Protection Warranty up to 5 years after your manufacturers warranty expires. Free 5 Star comprehensive warranty for up to 6 years or 120,000km<br> * 24/7 Roadside Assistance available if opting for Mechanical Breakdown Protection<br> * 30 Day / 2000 Km Exchange Privilege<br><br><br>Reviews:<br> * Largely, it seems that the Sorento attracted many owners with its sharp looks and honest pricing, with generous feature content and good driving manners helping to seal the deal. Most owners report a cabin thatâs flexible, upscale, and brimming with storage. The V6 engine is highly rated for its smooth and pleasing character, too. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2019 Kia Sorento

53,750 KM

Details Description

$32,000

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
53,750KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYPKDA50KG438282

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,750 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2019 Kia Sorento SX White 3.3L DOHC 8-Speed Automatic AWD

AWD.


Certified. Kia Details:

* 149-point inspection
* $500 Grad Program, $750 Mobility Assistance, First Time Vehicle Buyer Program, $500 Military Benefit, 1% Loyalty rate reduction. Mechanical Breakdown Protection Warranty up to 5 years after your manufacturer's warranty expires
* We offer competitive special automotive financing rates for credit challenged customers in Canada with rates as low as 4.09% on select models
* Kia Canadaâs CPO Program includes an optional extended Mechanical Breakdown Protection Warranty up to 5 years after your manufacturer's warranty expires. Free 5 Star comprehensive warranty for up to 6 years or 120,000km
* 24/7 Roadside Assistance available if opting for Mechanical Breakdown Protection
* 30 Day / 2000 Km Exchange Privilege


Reviews:
* Largely, it seems that the Sorento attracted many owners with its sharp looks and honest pricing, with generous feature content and good driving manners helping to seal the deal. Most owners report a cabin thatâs flexible, upscale, and brimming with storage. The V6 engine is highly rated for its smooth and pleasing character, too. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

