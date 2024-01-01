Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival! 2019 Kia Sorento LX White 3.3L DOHC 8-Speed Automatic AWD<br><br>AWD.<br><br><br>Certified. Kia Details:<br><br> * We offer competitive special automotive financing rates for credit challenged customers in Canada with rates as low as 4.09% on select models<br> * Kia Canadaâs CPO Program includes an optional extended Mechanical Breakdown Protection Warranty up to 5 years after your manufacturers warranty expires. Free 5 Star comprehensive warranty for up to 6 years or 120,000km<br> * 24/7 Roadside Assistance available if opting for Mechanical Breakdown Protection<br> * 149-point inspection<br> * 30 Day / 2000 Km Exchange Privilege<br> * $500 Grad Program, $750 Mobility Assistance, First Time Vehicle Buyer Program, $500 Military Benefit, 1% Loyalty rate reduction. Mechanical Breakdown Protection Warranty up to 5 years after your manufacturers warranty expires<br><br><br>Reviews:<br> * Largely, it seems that the Sorento attracted many owners with its sharp looks and honest pricing, with generous feature content and good driving manners helping to seal the deal. Most owners report a cabin thatâs flexible, upscale, and brimming with storage. The V6 engine is highly rated for its smooth and pleasing character, too. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2019 Kia Sorento

46,600 KM

Details Description

$24,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Kia Sorento

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Sorento

LX

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
46,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYPGDA56KG587653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2019 Kia Sorento LX White 3.3L DOHC 8-Speed Automatic AWD

AWD.


Certified. Kia Details:

* We offer competitive special automotive financing rates for credit challenged customers in Canada with rates as low as 4.09% on select models
* Kia Canadaâs CPO Program includes an optional extended Mechanical Breakdown Protection Warranty up to 5 years after your manufacturer's warranty expires. Free 5 Star comprehensive warranty for up to 6 years or 120,000km
* 24/7 Roadside Assistance available if opting for Mechanical Breakdown Protection
* 149-point inspection
* 30 Day / 2000 Km Exchange Privilege
* $500 Grad Program, $750 Mobility Assistance, First Time Vehicle Buyer Program, $500 Military Benefit, 1% Loyalty rate reduction. Mechanical Breakdown Protection Warranty up to 5 years after your manufacturer's warranty expires


Reviews:
* Largely, it seems that the Sorento attracted many owners with its sharp looks and honest pricing, with generous feature content and good driving manners helping to seal the deal. Most owners report a cabin thatâs flexible, upscale, and brimming with storage. The V6 engine is highly rated for its smooth and pleasing character, too. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock

Used 2019 Kia Sorento LX for sale in Surrey, BC
2019 Kia Sorento LX 46,600 KM $24,000 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Tundra SR5 for sale in Surrey, BC
2015 Toyota Tundra SR5 106,098 KM $35,000 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 43,823 KM $30,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Murray Hyundai White Rock

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-538-XXXX

(click to show)

604-538-7022

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,000

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Sorento