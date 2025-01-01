Menu
2019 Kia Sorento EX 2.4 AWD Well-Equipped & Family-Ready in Snow White Pearl This 2019 Kia Sorento EX AWD blends upscale features, all-weather capability, and versatile 7-passenger seating in a stylish and affordable package. Finished in elegant Snow White Pearl, its an ideal SUV for BC families or professionals who value comfort, safety, and value. Key Features: 2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine (185 hp) Balanced performance and efficiency ?? All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Confidence-inspiring traction year-round ?? Snow White Pearl Exterior Clean, bright, and timeless ?? Leather Upholstery with Heated Front Seats & Power Driver Seat ?? 7" Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto ?? Rearview Camera ?? 3rd Row Seating Easily fits up to 7 passengers ?? Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control + Rear A/C Vents ?? Smart Key with Push-Button Start + Remote Start ?? 18" Alloy Wheels With its blend of comfort, tech, and practicality, the 2019 Sorento EX delivers premium features without the premium price tagperfect for everything from daily commutes to weekend getaways. ?? Now available at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey Contact us today to schedule a test drive or explore your trade-in and finance options. Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

$24,990

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

VIN 5XYPHDA31KG495278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UX621475
  • Mileage 84,768 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Kia Sorento EX 2.4 AWD Well-Equipped & Family-Ready in Snow White Pearl

This 2019 Kia Sorento EX AWD blends upscale features, all-weather capability, and versatile 7-passenger seating in a stylish and affordable package. Finished in elegant Snow White Pearl, its an ideal SUV for BC families or professionals who value comfort, safety, and value.

Key Features:
2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine (185 hp) Balanced performance and efficiency
?? All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Confidence-inspiring traction year-round
?? Snow White Pearl Exterior Clean, bright, and timeless
?? Leather Upholstery with Heated Front Seats & Power Driver Seat
?? 7" Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
?? Rearview Camera
?? 3rd Row Seating Easily fits up to 7 passengers
?? Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control + Rear A/C Vents
?? Smart Key with Push-Button Start + Remote Start
?? 18" Alloy Wheels

With its blend of comfort, tech, and practicality, the 2019 Sorento EX delivers premium features without the premium price tagperfect for everything from daily commutes to weekend getaways.

?? Now available at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey Contact us today to schedule a test drive or explore your trade-in and finance options.
Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

