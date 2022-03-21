$34,998+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Sorento
EX 2.4 AWD - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
Location
80,642KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8751101
- Stock #: 16530
- VIN: 5XYPHDA38KG595068
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Kia Sorento is a classy, comfortable, and capable SUV that is built to be the perfect family hauler. It boasts one of the best designed and built interiors within its class, and an elegant exterior design that is sure to capture attention. It delivers a responsive handling feel, while also being very restrained and supple regardless of the road condition. This Kia Sorento does just about everything with grace, confidence and style.This SUV has 80,642 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sorento's trim level is EX 2.4 AWD. Efficient yet powerful, this Kia Sorento EX boasts an abundance of upgraded features such as automatic full time all wheel drive, stylish alloy wheels, a 7 inch touchscreen display with a 6 speaker stereo, SiriusXM satellite radio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio and voice activation technology, power heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, roof rack rails, front fog lamps, power windows, heated leather bucket seats, a proximity key for push button start, memory seats and mirrors settings, back up camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Rear View Camera, Streaming Audio, Siriusxm, Touch Screen.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Rear View Camera
Proximity Key
Streaming Audio
Touch Screen
SiriusXM
