2019 Kia Soul
EX - Heated Seats
96,150KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9969815
- Stock #: P113482A
- VIN: KNDJP3A58K7657117
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P113482A
- Mileage 96,150 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Kia Soul is a class leader in many aspects, but mainly it is still one of the most uniquely designed vehicles on the market. With a versatile hatchback body, it allows for plenty of cargo and passenger space. An exceptionally well designed and very comfortable interior ensures a ride unlike any other. Its functional, fabulous design lines allow for a stylish statement while also being perfectly crafted family conscious vehicle.This SUV has 96,150 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 161HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Soul's trim level is EX. The versatile and stylish Soul EX really stands out with upgraded features that include aluminum wheels, front fog lamps, a voice activated 6 speaker sound system with SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth streaming audio, a 5 inch color display and AUX inputs, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel with audio and steering wheel controls, power windows, cruise control, air conditioning and a back up camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Streaming Audio, Cruise Control, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
SiriusXM
