2019 Kia Stinger
GT AWD AWD/ Blind Spot/ Low KM/ Dual Exhaust
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
41,939KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9017740
- Stock #: N257846A
- VIN: KNAE35LC0K6044867
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41,939 KM
Vehicle Description
This Kia Stinger is the benchmark setting fastback sedan with an excellent design and an outstanding value. This 2019 Kia Stinger is for sale today.
The Kia Stinger is climbing the ranks among performance sedans as one of the best designed vehicle in the class. Heavily comparable to the Panamera in both design and performance, the Stinger is a high valued sports sedan that offers much more than you pay for. A well designed highly supportive cabin holds you in place as you experience the excellent on road capabilities and finely tuned handling that this Stinger offers.This hatchback has 41,939 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Stinger's trim level is GT AWD. On top of a larger, more advanced and powerful drivetrain this Kia Stinger GT comes with a sunroof, smart power trunk, driver memory seat, stainless steel sport pedals, carbon fibre interior trim, Brembo performance brakes, and Dynamic Stability Damping Control system that enhance its style, performance and luxury features. Infotainment in this Kia Stinger is provided with a 7 inch display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, UVO connectivity, Bluetooth, USB and aux inputs, and satellite radio. This infotainment system is even better in the luxury appointments of the interior like leather heated seats, heated D shaped steering wheel, wireless charging, dual zone automatic climate control, steering wheel audio control, smart key with push button start, ambient interior LED lighting, obstacle detection, blind spot monitoring, rear parking sensors, rear cross traffic alert and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Sunroof
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Power Liftgate
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
