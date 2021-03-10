Menu
2019 Mazda CX-3

40,194 KM

Langley Chrysler

2019 Mazda CX-3

2019 Mazda CX-3

GT Single Owner/ No Accidents/ Navi/ Sunroof

2019 Mazda CX-3

GT Single Owner/ No Accidents/ Navi/ Sunroof

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

40,194KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6821420
  • Stock #: M149119B
  • VIN: JM1DKFD71K0431892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,194 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally Driven/ Single Owner/ Accident Free



It's white in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This top trim GT adds pretty much everything available with a head-up display, power moonroof, navigation, leather seats, Bose premium sound system, memory driver seat, proximity keyless entry, SiriusXM, and LED lighting with fog lights. This trim also comes standard with a driver assistance and active safety assistance suite complete with traffic sign recognition, distance recognition, lane departure warning, forward obstruction warning, pedestrian detection, smart brake support, stop and go adaptive cruise, high beam control, and adaptive front lighting. The long list of features continues with heated front seats, heated leather steering wheel, automatic climate control, a 7 inch Mazda Connect enabled touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and internet radio capability.


Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 2500 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!

PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991

See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o

Vehicle Features

Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Engine Immobilizer
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Integrated roof antenna
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
100 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
digital signal processor
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Carpet Floor Trim
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
GVWR: TBD
8-Way Driver Seat
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
45 L Fuel Tank
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Engine: 2.0L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
4.325 Axle Ratio
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) Lane Departure Warning
Smart Brake Support and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Height Adjustment
Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV-Drive Automatic -inc: manual-shift mode, drive selection switch and paddle shifters
Adjustable Heated Front Seats (3 Settings) -inc: 10-way power adjustable driver's seat w/lumbar support, driver's seat memory function and manual 4-way adjustable passenger seat
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Suede Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum/Sim Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Lux Suede Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Tires: 215/50R18 All-Season
Wheels: 18" Machined Spokes Alloy w/Polished Finish -inc: dark painted pockets
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot
Digital/Analog Appearance
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

