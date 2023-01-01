$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-5
GT - Head-up Display - Navigation
58,418KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10443792
- Stock #: P689664A
- VIN: JM3KFBDM9K0581606
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 58,418 KM
Vehicle Description
This Mazda CX5 is a real class leader with exceptional performance, agile handling and a versatile and highly intuitive interior. Thanks to its elegant yet aggressive styling and impeccable on road capabilities, there aren't many that can rival the quality and premium performance this modern, beautiful crossover SUV offers. This SUV has 58,418 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our CX-5's trim level is GT. This GT CX-5 has just about everything you could imagine with a power moonroof, navigation, head-up display, air cooled leather seats, wood and metal trim, premium Bose sound, driver seat memory settings, proximity entry, SiriusXM, adaptive front lighting, HomeLink remote system, automatic climate control, and LED lighting with fog lights. This trim also adds traffic sign recognition to the driver assistance features like stop and go adaptive cruise, full range active braking assist, pedestrian detection, forward obstruction warning, lane keep assist with departure warning, and high beam control help make every drive more safe and less fatiguing. For even more comfort, you get heated seats, heated steering wheel, power liftgate, advanced blind spot monitoring, 7 inch Mazda Connect enabled touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Head-up Display, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Woodgrain Trim, Leather Seats, Memory Seats.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Navigation
woodgrain trim
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Additional Features
Active Driver Assistance
