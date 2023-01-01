Menu
2019 Mazda CX-5

58,418 KM

GT - Head-up Display - Navigation

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

58,418KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10443792
  • Stock #: P689664A
  • VIN: JM3KFBDM9K0581606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,418 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Mazda CX-5's athletic handling, precise steering, and upscale cabin are just some of the reasons why it ranks near the top of the compact SUV class. This 2019 Mazda CX-5 is for sale today.

This Mazda CX5 is a real class leader with exceptional performance, agile handling and a versatile and highly intuitive interior. Thanks to its elegant yet aggressive styling and impeccable on road capabilities, there aren't many that can rival the quality and premium performance this modern, beautiful crossover SUV offers. This SUV has 58,418 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our CX-5's trim level is GT. This GT CX-5 has just about everything you could imagine with a power moonroof, navigation, head-up display, air cooled leather seats, wood and metal trim, premium Bose sound, driver seat memory settings, proximity entry, SiriusXM, adaptive front lighting, HomeLink remote system, automatic climate control, and LED lighting with fog lights. This trim also adds traffic sign recognition to the driver assistance features like stop and go adaptive cruise, full range active braking assist, pedestrian detection, forward obstruction warning, lane keep assist with departure warning, and high beam control help make every drive more safe and less fatiguing. For even more comfort, you get heated seats, heated steering wheel, power liftgate, advanced blind spot monitoring, 7 inch Mazda Connect enabled touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Head-up Display, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Woodgrain Trim, Leather Seats, Memory Seats.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Interior

Navigation
woodgrain trim
HEAD-UP DISPLAY

Additional Features

Active Driver Assistance

