2019 Mazda CX-9

17,987 KM

Details Description Features

$43,885

+ tax & licensing
$43,885

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

2019 Mazda CX-9

2019 Mazda CX-9

Signature AWD AWD/ 7 Passenger/ Sunroof/ Accident Free

2019 Mazda CX-9

Signature AWD AWD/ 7 Passenger/ Sunroof/ Accident Free

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

$43,885

+ taxes & licensing

17,987KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6821411
  • Stock #: M651449B
  • VIN: JM3TCBEY2K0319666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 17,987 KM

Vehicle Description

Flexible Seating/ Cold Weather Pkg/ No Accidents/ Locally Driven



It's black in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 227HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. Our CX-9's trim level is Signature AWD. This Signature CX-9 upgrades the style and plush luxury into galactic proportions with Nappa leather upholstery with premium stitching, wood trim, signature grille illumination, premium leather steering wheel, and a lot of subtle detail. The premium features continue with a colour heads up display, navigation, air cooled seats, power moonroof, power liftgate, heated seats, an active driver assistance suite that practically drives itself, proximity keyless entry, Bose premium audio, driver memory settings, 8 inch Mazda Connect enabled touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, integrated internet radio compatibility, ambient lighting, a 360 view monitor, and a text messaging assistant.


Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 2500 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!

Vehicle Features

Compass
Fixed antenna
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Air filtration
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver foot rest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
150 amp alternator
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Front Camera
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Laminated Glass
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
4 Seatback Storage Pockets
8-Way Driver Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Right Side Camera
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
GVWR: 2,638 kgs (5,816 lbs)
Left Side Camera
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
65-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
6-Way Passenger Seat
4.411 Axle Ratio
74 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G I4 Turbo
Transmission: SKYACTIV-Drive 6-Speed Automatic -inc: manual-shift mode and drive selection switch
Tires: P255/50R20 AS -inc: temporary spare tire
Wheels: 20" Light Grey High Lustre Alloy
Heated/Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 3 position heat settings, 10-way adjustable power driver's seat w/power lumbar support, 8-way power adjustable passenger seat w/power lumbar support and driver memory seat (2 memory settings)
Top View Camera Back-Up Camera
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum/Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Radio: AM/FM/HD Bose Audio System w/12 Speakers -inc: 8" colour touchscreen display w/MAZDA CONNECT, Centerpoint 2 Surround Technology and AudioPilot 2 Noise Compensation Technology including 9 channels of customized equalization and SurroundStage sign...
Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Black Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Fixed 50-50 Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot
Digital/Analog Appearance
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

