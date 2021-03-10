2019 Mazda CX-9

Flexible Seating/ Cold Weather Pkg/ No Accidents/ Locally Driven
It's black in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 227HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. Our CX-9's trim level is Signature AWD. This Signature CX-9 upgrades the style and plush luxury into galactic proportions with Nappa leather upholstery with premium stitching, wood trim, signature grille illumination, premium leather steering wheel, and a lot of subtle detail. The premium features continue with a colour heads up display, navigation, air cooled seats, power moonroof, power liftgate, heated seats, an active driver assistance suite that practically drives itself, proximity keyless entry, Bose premium audio, driver memory settings, 8 inch Mazda Connect enabled touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, integrated internet radio compatibility, ambient lighting, a 360 view monitor, and a text messaging assistant.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 2500 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store. We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times. SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862 SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information. All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916. o~o
Vehicle Features
Compass
Fixed antenna
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Air filtration
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver foot rest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
150 amp alternator
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Front Camera
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage