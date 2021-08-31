2019 Mazda MAZDA3

$26,980 + taxes & licensing 3 6 , 7 1 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7723258

7723258 Stock #: 122867J

122867J VIN: JM1BPBLM8K1145847

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 36,710 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels tinted windows Mechanical All Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Additional Features Fully loaded Heated Exterior Mirrors

