Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

48,988 KM

Details Features

$46,996

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$46,996

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

* PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE ** SPORT PACKAGE ** POWER TAILGATE *

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

* PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE ** SPORT PACKAGE ** POWER TAILGATE *

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

Contact Seller

$46,996

+ taxes & licensing

48,988KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9407440
  • Stock #: VW1623
  • VIN: WDDWJ8EB0KF796058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # VW1623
  • Mileage 48,988 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From White Rock Volkswagen

2019 Mercedes-Benz C...
 48,988 KM
$46,996 + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Jett...
 24,688 KM
$35,996 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz C...
 35,688 KM
$39,986 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

Call Dealer

778-736-XXXX

(click to show)

778-736-0334

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory