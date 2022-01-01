+ taxes & licensing
New to OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch, we’re pleased to present this fantastic Mercedes dealer-serviced 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 4Matic! With very low mileage for the model year (Only 30,286 Kilometers! and accompanied by a perfect declaration-free accident history, this immaculate smoke-free OpenRoad Certified 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 4Matic has been maintained in exceptional condition both inside and out! Equipped with an 2.0L Turbo I4 208 hp producing 258 lb-ft , this 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 4Matic provides the functionality of a small SUV, combined with the maneuverability and fuel economy of a compact car! Features include: • Mercedes Me Connect • ATTENTION ASSIST • Automatic Headlamp Activation • Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers • Active Brake Assist • ADAPTIVE BRAKE with HOLD function and more! To truly witness the incredible value that this faboulous 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 4Matic represents in this incredible condition, it must be seen and driven! Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee. Call us at 1-844-240-7833 or visit us today, and have one of our Product Specialists show you why we have been voted AutoTrader’s Best Priced Dealer for 2021!
