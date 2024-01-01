Menu
Recent Arrival! 2019 MINI Cooper Clubman ALL4 Clubman Midnight Black Metallic 1.5L I-3 8-Speed Automatic Steptronic AWD

Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS)

2019 MINI Cooper

62,103 KM

Details Description

$24,000

+ tax & licensing
2019 MINI Cooper

CLUBMAN

2019 MINI Cooper

CLUBMAN

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

$24,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
62,103KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WMWLU1C50K2F29907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Carbon Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,103 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2019 MINI Cooper Clubman ALL4 Clubman Midnight Black Metallic 1.5L I-3 8-Speed Automatic Steptronic AWD


Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-XXXX

604-538-7022

$24,000

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

2019 MINI Cooper