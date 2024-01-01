Menu
LOW MILAGE, LOCAL CAR!! Options include: Leather seats, A/C, Heated Seats, Power windows, Bluetooth connectivity, Allo Wheels, Rearview camera, Keyless entry and much more. This used Mini cooper convertible is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this pre-owned MINI is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084. Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, $599 finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#10977

2019 MINI Cooper Convertible

32,820 KM

$26,500

+ tax & licensing
2019 MINI Cooper Convertible

Cooper FWD

2019 MINI Cooper Convertible

Cooper FWD

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
32,820KM
VIN WMWWG5C52K3D01672

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 32,820 KM

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Leatherette Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

2019 MINI Cooper Convertible