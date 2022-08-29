$29,999+ tax & licensing
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
Langley Chrysler
778-726-0815
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
ES AWD/ Bluetooth/ Accident Free/ Low KM
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
91,470KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 91,470 KM
Vehicle Description
With comfort for everybody, the family sized Mitsubishi Outlander is ready for your family's next adventure. This 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander is for sale today.
Designed with your family in mind, the Mitsubishi Outlander blends sophistication and convenience with innovative, purposeful technologies. Experience cutting-edge Super All-Wheel Control with up to 4 modes for reliable handling and stability. Featuring a beautifully sculpted exterior, a refine driving experience, and tech rich cabin make for a revolutionary new experience in the SUV segment. For an intuitive driving experience, you can get there with confidence in the Mitsubishi Outlander.This SUV has 91,470 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 166HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Outlander's trim level is ES. This Outlander ES comes very well equipped with a 7 inch color display that's compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM and streaming audio. Get comfortable in the ultra supportive heated front seats with dual zone climate control and durable cloth seat material. Additional features include remote keyless entry, an enhanced suspension with active stability control, a rear view camera, hill hold assist, stylish aluminum wheels and much more.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
