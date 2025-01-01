$25,990+ taxes & licensing
2019 Nissan Altima
2.5 Platinum Sedan
2019 Nissan Altima
2.5 Platinum Sedan
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
604-588-6088
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U3918A
- Mileage 51,765 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience comfort, confidence, and cutting-edge features in the 2019 Nissan Altima 2.5 Platinum AWD, now available at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. As the top trim in the Altima lineup, the Platinum offers upscale touches, advanced safety, and intelligent all-wheel drivemaking it an ideal sedan for year-round driving in all weather conditions.
Powered by a responsive 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, the Altima Platinum delivers smooth, efficient performance with the added grip and confidence of AWD. Step inside the refined cabin and you'll find premium leather-appointed seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat with memory, a heated steering wheel, and a panoramic sunroof. Technology highlights include Nissans 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, navigation, and a 360-degree Around View Monitor for effortless parking.
With its blend of comfort, capability, and premium features, the 2019 Nissan Altima 2.5 Platinum AWD is a standout in the midsize sedan segment. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to take it for a test drive!
Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey
Call Dealer
604-588-XXXX(click to show)
604-588-6088
Alternate Numbers1-877-213-5474
+ taxes & licensing>
604-588-6088