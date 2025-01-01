Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience comfort, confidence, and cutting-edge features in the 2019 Nissan Altima 2.5 Platinum AWD, now available at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. As the top trim in the Altima lineup, the Platinum offers upscale touches, advanced safety, and intelligent all-wheel drivemaking it an ideal sedan for year-round driving in all weather conditions. Powered by a responsive 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, the Altima Platinum delivers smooth, efficient performance with the added grip and confidence of AWD. Step inside the refined cabin and youll find premium leather-appointed seats, a power-adjustable drivers seat with memory, a heated steering wheel, and a panoramic sunroof. Technology highlights include Nissans 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, navigation, and a 360-degree Around View Monitor for effortless parking. With its blend of comfort, capability, and premium features, the 2019 Nissan Altima 2.5 Platinum AWD is a standout in the midsize sedan segment. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to take it for a test drive! Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

2019 Nissan Altima

51,765 KM

Details Description

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Nissan Altima

2.5 Platinum Sedan

Watch This Vehicle
12704847

2019 Nissan Altima

2.5 Platinum Sedan

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

Contact Seller

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
51,765KM
VIN 1N4BL4FW2KN316269

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U3918A
  • Mileage 51,765 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience comfort, confidence, and cutting-edge features in the 2019 Nissan Altima 2.5 Platinum AWD, now available at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. As the top trim in the Altima lineup, the Platinum offers upscale touches, advanced safety, and intelligent all-wheel drivemaking it an ideal sedan for year-round driving in all weather conditions.

Powered by a responsive 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, the Altima Platinum delivers smooth, efficient performance with the added grip and confidence of AWD. Step inside the refined cabin and you'll find premium leather-appointed seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat with memory, a heated steering wheel, and a panoramic sunroof. Technology highlights include Nissans 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, navigation, and a 360-degree Around View Monitor for effortless parking.

With its blend of comfort, capability, and premium features, the 2019 Nissan Altima 2.5 Platinum AWD is a standout in the midsize sedan segment. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to take it for a test drive!

Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2018 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger AWD 108,522 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Camry LE Auto for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 Toyota Camry LE Auto 33,684 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Tundra 4x4 Crewmax SR5 Long Bed for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Toyota Tundra 4x4 Crewmax SR5 Long Bed 16,780 KM $61,995 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

604-588-XXXX

(click to show)

604-588-6088

Alternate Numbers
1-877-213-5474
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

2019 Nissan Altima