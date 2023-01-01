Menu
2019 Nissan Frontier

73,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Auto Sales

604-727-9298

2019 Nissan Frontier

2019 Nissan Frontier

Crew Cab PRO-4X Standard Bed 4x4 Auto

2019 Nissan Frontier

Crew Cab PRO-4X Standard Bed 4x4 Auto

Location

Highway Auto Sales

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-727-9298

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

73,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10378404
  • Stock #: 2890
  • VIN: 1N6AD0EV3KN752890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,000 KM

Disclosures

This vehicle was previously used as a taxi or limousine.

Vehicle Description

 

PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE

DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695

highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0v9

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

