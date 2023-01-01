$28,900+ tax & licensing
$28,900
+ taxes & licensing
Highway Auto Sales
604-727-9298
2019 Nissan Frontier
2019 Nissan Frontier
Crew Cab PRO-4X Standard Bed 4x4 Auto
Location
Highway Auto Sales
16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-727-9298
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$28,900
+ taxes & licensing
73,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10378404
- Stock #: 2890
- VIN: 1N6AD0EV3KN752890
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 73,000 KM
Disclosures
Used as a taxi or limousine This vehicle was previously used as a taxi or limousine.
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE
DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695
highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0v9
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Heated Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2