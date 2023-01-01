Menu
SV Auto

2019 Nissan Micra

SV Auto

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10456482
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CP5KL214749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # aa23146
  • Mileage 83,541 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, accident free, 1 owner, 1.6L 4 cyl, bluetooth, backup camera, traction control and more to enjoy. 

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

