2019 Nissan Murano

15,472 KM

Details Description

$42,990

+ tax & licensing
$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

2019 Nissan Murano

2019 Nissan Murano

SL

2019 Nissan Murano

SL

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

15,472KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8492728
  Stock #: UX685139
  VIN: 5N1AZ2MS7KN109915

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black Leather
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UX685139
  • Mileage 15,472 KM

Vehicle Description

Text our sales team for more info @604-265-9053 Dealer #30601

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

