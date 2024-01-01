$20,994+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Qashqai
S
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8
778-736-0334
$20,994
+ taxes & licensing
Used
57,530KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1BJ1CP5KW231760
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # RT121754A
- Mileage 57,530 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2019 Nissan Qashqai