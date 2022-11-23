$29,885+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Qashqai
AWD S AWD/ Lane Assist/ Single Owner
80,520KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9396451
- Stock #: P542385A
- VIN: JN1BJ1CR0KW329435
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,520 KM
Vehicle Description
This Nissan Qashqai offers a relaxing experience, with tranquil ride quality and a comfortable interior. This 2019 Nissan Qashqai is for sale today.
The 2019 Qashqai is the ultimate urban crossover that helps you navigate life's daily adventures, or break your normal routine at a moment's notice. This 2019 Nissan Qashqai has incredibly sleek styling and bold design, setting you apart from the rest of the pack. There's plenty of space for all your friends and with a generous amount of head and legroom, it keeps your crew happy even on longer trips out of town. This SUV has 80,520 kms. It's white in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Qashqai's trim level is AWD S. Experience a smooth urban commute with this Nissan Qashqai S, which is well equipped with features like plush heated front seats, a 7-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio, a rearview camera. It also includes blind-spot detection with rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision warning, front pedestrian braking, air conditioning, power windows, power locks, keyless remote entry, and even more.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
