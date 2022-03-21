$34,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-536-3644
2019 Nissan Rogue
AWD SL
Location
King George Nissan
14948 32nd Ave, Surrey, BC V4P 3R5
604-536-3644
$34,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8959657
- Stock #: B4127
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV6KC720915
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B4127
- Mileage 38,858 KM
Vehicle Description
AUTOMATIC, LEATHER POWER HEATED MEMORY SEATS, NAVIGATION, POWER PANORAMIC SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEEL PLUS EVERY POWER AND LUXURY OPTION. CAR PROOF ON REQUEST! VEHICLE WARRANTY IS INCLUDED AT THIS PRICE! Call one of our Licensed Sales Consultants for accurate details. Your Trade in is welcome at King George Nissan. Price subject to $395 documentation fee.
