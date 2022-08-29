2019 Nissan Rogue

$33,998 + taxes & licensing 9 6 , 9 7 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9130681

9130681 Stock #: LC1426

LC1426 VIN: 5N1AT2MV8KC787743

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 96,972 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Convenience Proximity Key Safety Forward Collision Mitigation Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Blind Spot Detection SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.