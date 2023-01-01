2019 Nissan Sentra

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9625579

9625579 Stock #: Y774

Y774 VIN: 3N1AB7AP5KY351856

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # Y774

Mileage 41,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.