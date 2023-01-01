Menu
2019 Nissan Sentra

41,000 KM

Details

SV CVT

SV CVT

Location

16315 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G1

41,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9625579
  • Stock #: Y774
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP5KY351856

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Y774
  • Mileage 41,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Take advantage of our experienced on-site financing department, currently offering, for a limited time, 2.99% along with $0 down and No Payments for 3 Months! All our vehicles include the remaining balance of their original warranty and our very own 30 Day Dealers Guarantee. Complete Vehicle Inspection Services and full vehicle history by CarFax Vehicle Reports are included! All trades are welcome, whether the vehicle is paid off or not. Visit our website at basantmotors.com for more information. At Basant Motors, we look forward to serving you with all of your automotive needs for years to come. Please stop by our dealership, located at 16315 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC and speak with one of our representatives today! #9419

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Basant Motors

16315 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G1
