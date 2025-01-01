Menu
Account
Sign In
Fully Inspected Rebuilt Title CARFAX Report Available Each vehicle is well-maintained, fully detailed, and comes with a clean title and a comprehensive CARFAX report for your peace of mind. Quality you can trustonly at LGN Auto Clearance Center. We give best value for your trade! NOTE: This vehicle has rebuilt status!!! Flexible Auto Financing for All Credit Types At LGN Auto Clearance Center, we believe everyone deserves a second chance. Thats why we offer a range of financing options for all credit situationswhether you have excellent credit, poor credit, or no credit history at all. Our finance specialists work with trusted lenders to help you secure affordable monthly payments, low interest rates, and quick approvals. First-time buyers and self-employed customers are welcome! Start your easy pre-approval process today and drive away in the vehicle you deserve. Disclosure: $795 DOC $1495 FINANCE FEE $995 PREP FEE DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES. Company Info: 16144 84 AVE Surrey, BC, V4N0V9 Phone: (604) 401-5454 Email: FINANCE@AUTOCLEARANCECENTER.CA WARRANTY Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products HOURS OF OPERATION Monday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Tuesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Wednesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Thursday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Friday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Saturday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Sunday 11:30 AM - 5:30 PM https://www.autoclearancecenter.ca/inventory

2019 Porsche Macan

110,892 KM

Details Description Features

$44,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Porsche Macan

S

Watch This Vehicle
12715833

2019 Porsche Macan

S

Location

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-5454

Contact Seller

$44,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
110,892KM
VIN WP1AB2A54KLB33848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,892 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully Inspected Rebuilt Title CARFAX Report Available

Each vehicle is well-maintained, fully detailed, and comes with a clean title and a comprehensive CARFAX report for your peace of mind. Quality you can trustonly at LGN Auto Clearance Center. We give best value for your trade!



NOTE: This vehicle has rebuilt status!!!



Flexible Auto Financing for All Credit Types

At LGN Auto Clearance Center, we believe everyone deserves a second chance. Thats why we offer a range of financing options for all credit situationswhether you have excellent credit, poor credit, or no credit history at all. Our finance specialists work with trusted lenders to help you secure affordable monthly payments, low interest rates, and quick approvals. First-time buyers and self-employed customers are welcome! Start your easy pre-approval process today and drive away in the vehicle you deserve.



Disclosure:

$795 DOC

$1495 FINANCE FEE

$995 PREP FEE

DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES.



Company Info:

16144 84 AVE

Surrey, BC, V4N0V9

Phone: (604) 401-5454

Email: FINANCE@AUTOCLEARANCECENTER.CA



WARRANTY

Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products



HOURS OF OPERATION

Monday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Tuesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Wednesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Thursday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Friday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Saturday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Sunday 11:30 AM - 5:30 PM



https://www.autoclearancecenter.ca/inventory

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Active grille shutters

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic Parking Brake
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Drive mode selector

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
HARD DRIVE
trailer stability control
speed sensitive volume control
Headlight cleaners
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Total speakers: 10
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Limited slip differential: center
Exhaust tip color: alloy
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Spare wheel type: steel
Knee airbags: dual front
Front struts: MacPherson
Door sill trim: aluminum
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Exhaust: quad tip
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Spare tire size: full-size
Daytime running lights: LED
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Cargo cover: hard
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Window trim: aluminum
Lane deviation sensors
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Rear spoiler color: black
Body side moldings: black
Dash trim: leatherette
Door trim: leatherette
Upholstery accents: faux suede
Window defogger: rear
Watts: 150
Center console trim: leatherette
Interior accents: veneer
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Infotainment screen size: 10.9 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.8 in.
Smart device app compatibility: Porsche Connect
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Side airbags: front / rear
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated
Parking sensors: front / rear
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Shift knob trim: alloy / leather
Steering wheel trim: alloy / leather
Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / two 12V
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / trunk release
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Navigation system: hard drive / touch screen display / voice operated
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone
Smart device app function: lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location
Gauge: boost / tachometer
Memorized settings: 2 driver / driver seat / passenger seat / side mirrors
HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / memory card slot / USB
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: 8 / height / reclining
Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable
Driver seat power adjustments: 8 / height / reclining
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / LED / self-leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

Used 2021 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS 83,196 KM $35,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volvo XC60 B5 Momentum for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Volvo XC60 B5 Momentum 113,079 KM $35,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Infiniti Q60 3.0t LUXE for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Infiniti Q60 3.0t LUXE 114,064 KM $28,888 + tax & lic

Email AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

Call Dealer

604-401-XXXX

(click to show)

604-401-5454

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,888

+ taxes & licensing>

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

604-401-5454

2019 Porsche Macan